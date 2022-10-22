New Zealand pulled off a dominant performance with the bat as they ended up with a mammoth total of 200/3 against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 opening clash against Australia. Finn Allen started the onslaught for New Zealand early on in the powerplay and Devon Conway, who opened the innings with him, too starred with 92 runs off 58 deliveries. Australia bowlers had a bad day on the field as none of them were able to stop the carnage from the Kiwi batters at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia vs New Zealand Scorecard:

