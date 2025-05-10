Dewald Brevis shared a heartfelt note for Chennai Super Kings and fans in Chennai after IPL 2025 was suspended for one week amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The rising conflict between the two countries saw the Indian cricket board put off the action for a week and it was also announced that 'further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course'. The youngster, who came in as a replacement in IPL 2025, had a good few games for CSK, with his best performance coming against KKR where he slammed a quickfire 52 off 25 balls. Taking to Instagram, he shared pictures of his time with CSK and wrote, "A big thank you to my Chennai team, coaches ,support staff and our amazing Chennai fans. The atmosphere at the Chepauk Stadium was electrifying. Thank you for the support all around India The time I spend in India will always be close to my heart and the memories with Chennai will last a lifetime." IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

Dewald Brevis Pens Note for CSK Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dewald Brevis (@dewald_brevis_17)

