Curious netizens have claimed that all is not well between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma. As per Twitterati, both have hinted at separation, but nothing can be confirmed at the moment. A day ago, Yuzi Chahal had shared an Instagram story with 'New Life Loading' post. However, netizens also found out that Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has dropped 'Chahal' from her Instagram name. Following this, speculations have run rife stating that the two, one of cricket's most adored couples, are heading for a separation.

Take a Look at Some Speculations by Netizens Here:

Separation On the Cards?

Another Similar Observation:

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story from yesterday. Dhanashree Verma has changed her username from Dhanashree Verma Chahal to Dhanashree Verma. pic.twitter.com/OIHwXlJohk — Cricket Updates (@TheCricPerson) August 17, 2022

Is Anything Wrong Between the Two?

Anything between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma ??? pic.twitter.com/6zYfktMROw — The Meme Panchayat (@TMPanchayat) August 18, 2022

Dhanashree Verma Changed Insta Name:

Dhanashree verma removed chahal in instagram username 😲 — ³ 🙇 (@Legspiner1) August 17, 2022

Is it?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)