Digvesh Rathi has been a find of the IPL 2025 season as he has been a strike bowler for Lucknow Super Giants throughout the season. Whenever Rishabh Pant has called for him, he has delivered wickets. But Rathi has been part of controversies as well due to his notebook celebration. This time, he brought the celebration out after dismissing Abhishek Sharma and also gave him an aggressive send-off. Fans loved how relentless he was with his attitude and shared memes and jokes on his celebration. Digvesh Rathi Performs Notebook Celebration, Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Abhishek Sharma After Dismissing Him During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Digvesh Rathi Has to Take A Loan

Digvesh Rathi will be the only one who will go home from IPL after taking a loan! pic.twitter.com/rXGDelB2cJ — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 19, 2025

Digvesh Rathi Mehendi Artist

Digvesh Rathi's backup career is being a Mehendi Artist #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/rlrGgOo9YX — Taatya 🦂 (@MancunianMe) May 19, 2025

Digvesh Rathi Every Time After Lafda

Digvesh Rathi every time to BCCI after lafda #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/DiJPwA4z63 — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) May 19, 2025

Funny One

Looks like Digvesh Rathi wanted to continue studying but parents forced him to play cricket pic.twitter.com/Wd64wkKzdg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2025

