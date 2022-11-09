After Pakistan's inspired win over New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and a grand entry into the final from being in the verge of elimination at one point in the tournament, Pakistan cricketers were seen celebrating their iconic victory while singing the famous song " Dil, Dil, Pakistan". Watch the video of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Pakistani cricketers singing after iconic semifinal win.

Pakistani Cricketers sing 'Dil,Dil, Pakistan" after semifinal victory

𝑫𝒊𝒍 𝑫𝒊𝒍 𝑷𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏 🤩🎶 Winning on and off the field 🇵🇰#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AXu7uuGPDP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022

