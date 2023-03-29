Dinesh Karthik confirmed that he will be in the commentary team when England and Australia face each other in this year's Ashes. The Indian wicket-keeper batter is part of a list which includes some of the best commentators like Mel Jones, Kumar Sangakka, Ian Ward, Mike Atherton and Mark Boucher among others. Also referred to 'DK' the right-hander will showcase his explosive finishing skills when he represents RCB in IPL 2023. 'Main Man' Virat Kohli Shares Picture With RCB's Strength and Conditioning Coach Basu Shanker at Gym Session Ahead of IPL 2023.

Dinesh Karthik Confirms Commentary Stint Ashes 2023

