Dinesh Mongia and Rumeli Dhar have been named the head coaches of the Odisha Senior Men's and Women's Cricket Teams. The candidates who had applied for the job roles were interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), as was said by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Sanjay Behera in a release. BCCI Waives off Rs 78.90 Crore from 2018-2023 Media Rights Deal with Star India.

Dinesh Mongia, Rumeli Dhar Named Head Coaches of Odisha Senior Men's, Women's Teams

Dinesh Mongia appointed head coach of #Odisha senior men's cricket team; Rumeli Dhar named head coach of senior women's team pic.twitter.com/5RU78Jw7x1 — OTV (@otvnews) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)