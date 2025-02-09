A constant problem for fans in several tier 2 cricket stadiums is the lack of a roof, which makes sitting during the daytime quite hectic. The Odisha Cricket Association used an innovative way to relieve fans from the harsh heat of the sun by using water spray during the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, which is being played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. In the clip below, personnel could be seen spraying water on the seated fans in the stadium even before 25 overs were finished in England's batting. Shubman Gill Takes Excellent Running Catch To Dismiss Harry Brook During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Water Spray Used To Relief Fans From Heat

Good Way To Beat Heat in Cuttack

