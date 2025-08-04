Mohammed Siraj turned the Test match around for India in Oval and helped India level the series 2-2. His performance was one for the ages of India and riding on his five-wicket haul, India secured a narrow victory over England in the fifth Test. After the match, Mohammed Siraj revealed that he was upset after miscuing Harry Brook's catch on Day 4 and it almost costed India the game. He wanted to change things on Day 5 so he searched google and changed his wallpaper to a Cristiano Ronaldo image with the caption 'believe'. Certainly it worked. Mohammed Siraj is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and he wanted to use a Cristiano Ronaldo wallpaper to boost his morale. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to download the Cristiano Ronaldo wallpaper with caption 'believe' used by Mohammed Siraj, will get it below. Cristiano Ronaldo Believe Wallpaper Downloaded by Mohammad Siraj Via Google Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5, Search Engine Giant Reacts.

Mohammed Siraj's Wallpaper

Siraj's Phone Wallpaper

Just in case if you’re searching for Mohammed Siraj’s phone wallpaper. Here it is 😌 pic.twitter.com/IWgog6G3G3 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj 'Believe' Wallpaper of Cristiano Ronaldo

