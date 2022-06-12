The third ODI between Pakistan and West Indies got interrupted by dust storms in Multan on Sunday, June 12. After 33 overs in the first innings, the game was stopped as visibility was significantly reduced due to the dust in the air. Pakistan were 155/5 when play was interrupted.

See PCB's official tweet:

🇵🇰: 155-5 after 33 overs Play stopped due to dust storm 🌪️#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/TTPiSgV9s5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2022

