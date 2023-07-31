Nita Ambani was expectedly pretty happy with Nicholas Pooran with the MI New York captain slamming a 40-ball century in the Major League Cricket 2023 final against Seattle Orcas on Monday, July 31. The MI New York team owner was present in the stands at the Grand Prairie Stadium as Pooran took apart the Orcas' bowling attack, hitting them all across the park. The picture of her jubilantly celebrating and cheering on her team from the stands has gone viral on social media. Fastest Hundred in MLC 2023: Nicholas Pooran Scores Century off 40 Balls During MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Final.

Nita Ambani Celebrates Nicholas Pooran's Century

'Grand century at Grand Prairie' Pooran scores century and Nita Ambani is delighted.#MLCFinal | #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/nMEm8xq27O — Saikat Ghosh (@Ghosh_Analysis) July 31, 2023

