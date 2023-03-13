Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry has scored her second fifty in Women's Premier League 2023 while playing against Delhi Capitals. After a slow start, RCB-W finally found their rhythm when Perry started to play her attacking shots. At the time of filing this report, RCB-W were 117-3 in 17 overs. They will be now looking to finish strong.

Ellyse Perry Scores Second Successive Women’s Premier League Fifty

