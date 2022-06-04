Daryl Mitchell (97*) and Tom Blundell (90*) fought back for New Zealand after they had a rough start to their second innings. The duo struck a 180-run partnership that lifted Kiwis out of trouble after they were reduced to 56/4 at one stage. Earlier, Tim Southee (4/55), Trent Boult (3/21) and Kyle Jamieson (2/20) restricted England to only 141 in the first innings.

