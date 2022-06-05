Joe Root and Ben Stokes struck half-centuries as England ended clearly on top on Day 3 of the first Test at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on Saturday, June 4. Stokes (54) and Root's (77*) helped England score 216/5, just 61 runs short of the target. Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand's best bowlers with four wickets. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell struck his second Test hundred as New Zealand set a 277-run target.

Another day full of drama. 61 more needed for victory tomorrow. Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/w7vTpJeQUh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/ABNZWuRLZT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 4, 2022

