After the ODIs, the action in the England vs South Africa 2025 series shifted to the three 20-over International series, where the Proteas won a rain-affected ENG vs SA 1st T20I thriller by five wickets. Delay saw the official convert the ENG vs SA 1st T20I contest to an over per side match. which saw South Africa score 97 in 7.5 overs, with Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, and Donovan Ferreria contributing with 28, 23, and 25, respectively, as Luke Wood claimed two wickets for the Three Lions. In reply, England were set a target of 69 in five overs with DLS coming into effect, where, apart from Jos Buttler, no other batter stayed put in the middle with Marco Jansen (2/18) and Corbin Bosch (2/20) picking wickets at will. Buttler scored a valiant 25 off 11, as England fell 14 runs short, handing South Africa the win and a 1-0 lead in the 3-T20Is series. On Which Channel England vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs SA ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Video Highlights

