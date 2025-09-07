The England national cricket team registered a massive 342-run win against the South Africa national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, September 7. With this huge victory, the Three Lions shattered the India national cricket team's record for the biggest win in men's ODI (by runs), which they achieved after defeating the Sri Lanka national cricket team by 317 runs in 2023. England's previous biggest ODI win was by 242 runs against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018. Talking about the match, the Three Lions posted a massive 414-5 in 50 overs after Joe Root (100) and Jacob Bethell (110) slammed centuries. While defending, speedsters Jofra Archer (4/18), Brydon Carse (2/33) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (3/13) blew away South Africa's batting attack as visitors were restricted to just 72 runs, registering their biggest defeat in ODIs. Despite suffering a defeat, South Africa clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. England Scores Joint-Second Most 400 Totals in ODIs, Joins India After Achieving Massive Score of 414/5 During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

England Registers Largest Wins in Men's ODIs by Runs

Largest wins in Men's ODIs (by runs): 342 runs - ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs SA 🇿🇦, 2025* 317 runs - IND 🇮🇳 vs SL 🇱🇰, 2023 309 runs - AUS 🇦🇺 vs NED 🇳🇱, 2023 304 runs - ZIM 🇿🇼 vs USA 🇺🇸, 2023 302 runs - IND 🇮🇳 vs SL 🇱🇰, 2023 A historic, record-shattering win for England!#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/iwokIXBEXy — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) September 7, 2025

