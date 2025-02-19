The black cat is back at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, this time during the PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19. The feline had halted play for a brief while in the Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team tri-nation series final earlier and that video had gone viral on social media. It cannot be ascertained if it was the same cat or not but the feline was spotted sitting on the field at the end of the 31st over bowled by Nathan Smith. New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Cat Stops Play as It Enters Field in Karachi's National Bank Stadium During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Black Cat Spotted Sitting on Field During PAK vs NZ Match

