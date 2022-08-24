England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes on Wednesday announced the playing XI for the second Test match against South Africa. All-rounder Ollie Robinson has replaced Matthew Potts from the first match. The playing XI includes, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pop, Joe Root, Jonny Baristow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

