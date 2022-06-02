Shane Warne was given a tribute by the England and New Zealand players during the first Test between both these sides at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, June 2. The match was paused after 23 overs for 23 seconds with the audience applauding in memory of the late Australian spinner, who died in March this year.

Watch Video:

After 23 overs, the game pauses for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the the great Shane Warne 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zr2Ih2XK7o — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 2, 2022

See Pics:

The players, umpires and Lord's crowd come together in the 23rd over to remember a true great of our game.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/PqJrYjAGTo — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 2, 2022

