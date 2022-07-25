England Women's Cricket team will lock horns with South African team in the final game of three-match T20I series. The Lionesses have already secured the series after leading 2-0, having won first two matches. The game will be played at Incora County Ground, Derby on July 25 (Monday). The clash has a tentative start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live telecast and online live streaming of the ENG-W vs SA-W match available in India. Fans can follow live score updates of the match on the teams' social media handles.

