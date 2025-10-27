Controversy sparked during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India when two Australia Women cricketers were allegedly molested in Indore by a bike rider. The accused was arrested immediately and the cricketers were provided Police protection. On October 27, ahead of the semifinal clash against India Women, Australia cricketers Ashleigh Gardner were travelling to a cafe along with partner Monica Wright. During their travel they clicked a picture with the escorting policemen and Wright shared the picture on her Instagram story. The Policemen riding a bike behind their car posed as well and it went viral on social media. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Global Outrage As Two Australia Women Cricketers Allegedly Molested in Indore.

Escorting Police Officers Pose in Pic With Australia Women’s Cricketer Ashleigh Gardner, Partner Monica Wright

