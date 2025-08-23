Fabian Allen pulled off an acrobatic save to deny Romario Shepherd a six in the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) on August 23. This happened on the first ball of the last over of the first innings when Romario Shepherd tried to smash a Shamar Springer delivery. The right-hander used all his might and it seemed that the ball would make it past the boundary rope for a six, but Fabian Allen ensured that it did not happen. He jumped in the air, caught the ball and made sure to throw it back into the playing area as the momentum of it took him over the boundary rope. The superhuman effort denied Romario Shepherd a six, but unfortunately, it was a no-ball and Shamar Springer went on to concede two sixes in the over. However, Guyana Amazon Warriors won the match by 83 runs. Gudakesh Motie Catch Video: Rahkeem Cornwall Departs After West Indies Star’s Sensational Flying Effort in Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 Match.

Fabian Allen Pulls off Sensational Save to Deny Romario Shepherd a Six

