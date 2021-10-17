Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir were notable absentees from South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in UAE and Oman. This decision raised a lot of eyebrows when it was made and things intensified with du Plessis being in red hot form, putting in a man-of-the-match performance to help Chennai Super Kings win the IPL 2021 title, their fourth overall. Following Chennai's win in the IPL final, the issue of du Plessis' missing out of the Proteas World Cup squad did come up again with Michael Vaughan questioning this ridiculous decision by Cricket South Africa (CSA). In-Form Faf du Plessis Missing Out of South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2021 Squad Leaves Michael Vaughan Perplexed

All is definitely not well with du Plessis, Tahir and the Cricket South Africa board and it was made perfectly clear when an official post from their Instagram page congratulated just fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on winning the IPL 2021 title. Ngidi, du Plessis and Tahir are part of the South African contingent at CSK and CSA highlighting only the fast bowler, do heated things up.

Following the post, du Plessis commented, "Really???" and he received support from former pace bowling ace Dale Steyn, who too was disgusted with this and commented, ""Who's running this account? Last I checked Faf isn't even retired, Imran isn't retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they were not worth a mention? Disgusting."

Take a look at a screengrab of their comments on CSA's post, which has been deleted now:

Screengrab of the original post with Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn's comments (Photo credit: Instagram)

Following this, the post was taken down from CSA's Instagram and a fresh one was made, with this one specifically highlighting du Plessis for his splendid performance. The right-hander scored 633 runs, two less than Orange Cap winner and CSK opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had 635 runs under his belt.

See their updated post:

Despite CSA ,mentioning du Plessis in their new post, it would hardly do anything to calm things down between the both of them. After a tremendous IPL, he would now sit back at home, watching the showpiece event from his TV while As of now, it can be inferred that Cricket South Africa and Faf du Plessis are not on good terms.

