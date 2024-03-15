A new advertisement has been released by Dream11 in which cricketers can be seen talking all about their team rivalry. The advertisement does feature multiple cricketing stars such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and more. All of them now have reacted in one way or another on their social media pages. In the advertisement, they can also be seen interacting with some Bollywood stars as well. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is scheduled to start from March 22. Dream11 Latest Ad Features Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Other Cricketers; Focuses on Team Rivalry Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).
Yeh Indian T20 League hai Boss
Yeh Indian T20 league hai boss, yahan hawa badal jati hai!
Ground pe milte hain @RishabhPant17 😏
.
.#Ad #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi #Dream11 @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/oFax3Rp5i8— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 15, 2024
Team Alag Hai Aur Dosti Alag
Sorry @ImRo45 bhai but team alag hai aur dosti alag hai kyunki #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi 😊
.
.#Ad #Dream11 #DelhiCapitals @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/4hFH2tNEBh— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2024
Bhai ne toh bata diya
Bhai ne toh bata diya ki iss tournament mein koi kisi ka nahi, magar hum bhi hain taiyaar 💪#Ad #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi #Dream11 @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/OhRvc2uqFG— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2024
Not sure about the goals
Not sure about the goals, but for sure @RajasthanRoyals are doing everything to have a great season Supriya Ji 😊 #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi#Ad #Dream11 #RajasthanRoyals @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/AOxraD7oef— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2024
Kaun dhakkan aur Kaun Makkhan
Kaun dhakkan aur kaun makkhan yeh toh kuch dino mein pata chal jayega 😝
Match mein milte hain @hardikpandya7 @ishankishan51 🤫 #Ad #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi #Dream11 @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/tW4Kg16XIC— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 15, 2024
The only time you’ll see the Pandya brothers against each other
The only time you’ll see the Pandya brothers against each other kyunki #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi 😏#Ad @Dream11 #Dream11 pic.twitter.com/J52SIph2PG— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 15, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)