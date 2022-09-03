A fan sitting at the Riverway Stadium took a one-handed catch of Ryan Burl's massive six during Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI on Saturday, September 3. Burl swung hard at a delivery from Adam Zampa and the fan grabbed a stunning catch from the stands. Zimbabwe eventually went on to famously win the match by three wickets, their first-ever win against Australia on Aussie soil.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)