A fan breached security at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to hug Virat Kohli during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 6. Kohli enthralled the Jaipur crowd with a spectacular century, his eighth in the Indian Premier League, as he helped RCB score 183/3. In a viral video, the fan was seen being escorted out of the stadium by security. This is not the first time such a thing has happened in this edition of the IPL. Earlier, a fan had entered the stadium to touch Kohli's feet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Security Officials Beat Up Fan Who Invaded Pitch To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Fan Escorted Out of the Ground After Hugging Virat Kohli

