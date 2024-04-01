Rajasthan Royals, on the road against Mumbai Indians for match number 14 of the IPL 2024 invited hosts to bat first after winning the toss. Former Mumbai Indians bowler Trent Boult started the proceedings for the Royals and dismissed Rohit Sharma in the first over only. Sanju Samson took the catch as Rohit got out on a golden duck. Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League. Watch Rohit Sharma's wicket here. ‘Sirf Rohit, Hardik Gaayab’, Street Vendors Outside Churchgate Station Reportedly Selling Only Rohit Sharma MI Jerseys, No Hardik Pandya Ones.

Trent Boult's First Over

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)