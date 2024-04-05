SunRisers Hyderabad registered a one-sided six-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. SRH were able to chase down 166 runs with ease and reached the target with 11 balls to spare. While there home side won the match, there was a mixup with the seats in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. A post went viral on social media in which seats from the J row were mixed up. A fan who bought a ticket to watch the match was allocated seat J-66 to watch the game. However, he couldn't find the seat as there was a mixup. Later, he found his seat during the innings break, but had to stand up and enjoy the match despite having a ticket. Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Continues to Lead List of Highest Run-Scorers, Abhishek Sharma Re-Enters Top Five

Huge Mixup of Seats in Stands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The missing seat was found in the innings break, between J69-70 ! Someone mixed it up. pic.twitter.com/1G5yDSf6hX

— Junaid Ahmed (@junaid_csk_7) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)