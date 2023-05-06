John Cena and MS Dhoni are two of the most loved figures in India. And fans of both these stars were in for a treat when the former WWE champion shared a picture of Dhoni doing his trademark 'You Can't See Me' gesture. Dhoni appeared to perform the iconic gesture that fans have, over the years, have associated John Cena with and the WWE star-turned-actor returned the favour by sharing pictures of it on his Instagram. As with Cena's other Instagram posts, he did not provide a caption and instead left it for fans to interpret. MS Dhoni’s Female Fan Left Dumbstruck on Seeing CSK Captain, Photo of Fangirl’s Reaction Goes Viral.

John Cena Shares MS Dhoni's 'You Can't See Me' Gesture

