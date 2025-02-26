As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is ongoing in Pakistan, fans attend the matches at large numbers as it is after a long time Pakistan is hosting an ICC competition. During the Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, a fan was spotted in the stands of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore waring the Green jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fans in Pakistan are known to be big Virat Kohli fans and the fans just added more conviction to it. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Hit Multiple Centuries Across ICC ODI Events, Achieves Feat During AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Lahore.

Fan in RCB Jersey Spotted at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

