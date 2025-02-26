Afghanistan national cricket team's rising opener Ibrahim Zadran achieved a historic feat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the England national cricket team in Lahore on Wednesday. The right-handed batter became the first Afghanistan player to smash multiple centuries across ICC ODI events. This was Ibrahim Zadran's second century in the ICC ODI tournament and also his sixth ODI century. The 23-year-old became the first Afghanistan cricketer to hit a century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Before this, Zadran became the first player from his country to hit a century in the ICC ODI World Cup. The stylish batter achieved a huge milestone during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against the Australia national cricket team. Most ODI Centuries For Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran Levels With Mohammad Shahzad in Second Place, Achieves Feat During AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Historic Milestone for Ibrahim Zadran

IBRAHIM ZADRAN! What a knock👏 One of finest player from Afghanistan. Only player from Afghanistan to score a century in WC&CT - World Cup Hundred vs Australia(2023) - Champions Trophy Hundred vs England(2025)#ENGvAFG#ChampionsTrophy #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0KSMvq8bwD — Sushma (@sush_3006) February 26, 2025

