Virat Kohli has been a self-proclaimed 'vegan' for a long time now but left many of his followers in disbelief when he revealed that eggs are a part of his diet.

Wait How does Kohli call himself a vegan when he eats eggs, drinks coffee????? pic.twitter.com/rm7l6B0k7Y — Pedrismo 🇵🇸 (@spanishdotcom) May 29, 2021

Not A Vegan?

I thought virat kohli is a vegan but he mentioned eggs in his diet🤔 — Bharat (@bharat_148) May 29, 2021

Controversial Diet

Virat Kohli claims he is a vegan but in his latest AMA, he said his diet includes eggs. That's bothering me. — Jagruti (@JagrutiPotphode) May 30, 2021

WTC Final

Hey @imVkohli... Have whatever eggs or chicken or other non-veg stuff you want to have but don't disappoint in WTC final please 😭😭🙏 — 🤠 (@Mukund24XD) May 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)