Why are white jackets presented to members of the winning team of an ICC Champions Trophy? India outclassed New Zealand in a highly-thrilling final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9 and during the post-match presentation ceremony, the cricketers were not just given mementos but also presented with white jackets, with BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Roger Binny putting it on the players. Interestingly, the same thing does not take place in the presentation ceremony of any other ICC tournament. But what is the significance of the white jackets? In this article, we shall take a look at that. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

Rohit Sharma and his team had entered the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as a pre-tournament favourite and eventually lived up to that tag, beating New Zealand to a third title and ending their campaign without a single defeat. India also became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy thrice, ending a 12-year wait for an ICC ODI title. Rohit Sharma also became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles.

Why Are White Jackets Presented to ICC Champions Trophy Winners?

The winners of the ICC Champions Trophy are presented special white jackets, which have the tournament logo embroidered on the pockets and the same happened for India as well. The white jackets are not just plain garments but a mark of honour as was said by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram in a promotional video for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while unveiling the white jacket for the tournament. Team India Players Presented With Iconic White Jackets, ICC Chairman Jay Shah Hands Champions Trophy 2025 Title to Rohit Sharma (Watch Videos).

Interestingly, it wasn't always this way right at the beginning of the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998. The white jackets were introduced in the sixth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy that was held in South Africa in 2009 and the Australia national cricket team players were presented with these jackets for the first time. Since then, the custom of giving away white jackets to the winners of ICC Champions Trophy has been followed. India were presented with the white jackets in 2013 after they beat England to win the ICC Champions Trophy title.

