The craze for cricket is certainly very very high in Nepal. And the fans never fail to showcase their love for the sport whenever the Nepal national team is in action. The fans were recently seen sitting on top of terraces, in numbers as they flocked to watch Rohit Paudel and his team in action against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier final at the Mulpani Cricket Ground on November 3. Nepal, earlier this year, competed in the Asia Cup 2023 for the very first time and put up impressive performances in the group stage against both India and Pakistan. 'Bazball' Included in Collin's English Dictionary! England Cricket Team's 'Ultra-Aggressive' Approach Under Head Coach Brendon McCullum Gets Official Recognition.

Cricket Craze in Nepal!

The madness for cricket in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/ylDRZORqIB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2023

