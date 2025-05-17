India's great Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. The former Indian captain confirmed his decision through an emotional Instagram post. Kohli's decision to retire from the longest format came a month ahead of the England Tour 2025. Since his Test retirement, many fans have planned to wear Kohli's iconic No. 18 Test jersey during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. A video was posted by Star Sports on their social handle, where fans opened up about their feelings of paying tribute to the Indian legend while donning his white jersey. Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium As They Plan to Give Tribute to Retired Star During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

A Heartwarming Gesture by Fans for Virat Kohli

To Virat, with LOVE! 🤍 A lovely gesture by the fans in Bengaluru, donning white jerseys to pay tribute to Virat Kohli's incredible Test journey! 👑 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/r4DtdEw2gv#IPLonJioStar 👉 RCB 🆚 KKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports-1, Star Sports-1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/AhDrlXxBAV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 17, 2025

