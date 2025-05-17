The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume as Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket and as a mark of tribute to him, fans have planned to attend the RCB vs KKR game in the white jersey of Team India with Virat Kohli's jersey number on it. Ahead of the match, fans in large number were spotted buying and wearing Virat Kohli's Test jersey outside the stadium. RCB Fans Plan Epic Tribute for Virat Kohli After His Retirement From Test Cricket, Urge Supporters to Wear ‘Test Whites’ During IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey

#WATCH | Karnataka | #IPL2025 | Cricket fans buy Virat Kohli's Test merchandise, jersey number 18, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru This will be Virat Kohli's first match after he announced his retirement… pic.twitter.com/iJPzDrN2PC — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)