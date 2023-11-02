The Wankhede crowd was seen singing happy birthday to Virat Kohli, who will turn 35-years-old on November 5. The video goes viral as Kohli's fans have already wished him advanced Happy Birthday and kept on singing it during the India vs Sri Lanka ICC CWC 2023 match. Virat Kohli is set to celebrate his actual birthday at Eden Gardens ahead of the India vs South Africa clash. It is being said that a customised cake will be there for the star Indian batsman along with laser and light show. Spectators Chant 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' at Wankhede Stadium During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday to Virat Kohli' at Wankhede Stadium

Wankhede crowd wishing Happy Birthday to Virat Kohli in advance 🎂👑 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/KUC8DyWnbM — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)