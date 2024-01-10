Virat Kohli has been recalled into the Indian T20I squad after more than a year. He has not played a T20I game since the T20 World Cup 2022 and is all set to feature in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Ahead of that, coach Rahul Dravid revealed that he would be missing the IND vs AFG 1st T20I on January 11 at Mohali due to personal reasons. Fans speculate Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's birthday being on January 11 is the reason of Virat Kohli's absence from the squad. Virat Kohli to Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali Due to Personal Reasons; Set to Join Squad Before 2nd T20I.

Fans Speculate Reason For Virat Kohli's Absence

Haters questioning his place in T20Is. Journalists running agendas against him. Meanwhile King Virat Kohli set to miss the first T20I against Afghanistan because it's Little Princess Vamika's birthday. The real alpha male 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HQD7rS3uYq — Aarav (@sigma__male_) January 10, 2024

Respect Basic Feelings

I remember Kohli saying he didn't have his father by his side for major part of his life so he wants to fully embrace fatherhood and dosen't want to miss out any memories with Vamika . You gotta respect basic feelings of human sometimes . — `` (@KohlifiedGal) January 10, 2024

More Fans Speculate

Virat Kohli will miss the First T20i against Afghanistan due to personal reasons (Vamika's birthday). It's mean kal se match shuru nahi ho Rahi mere liye 😐 2 matcho ki Series hai bas — Mini VK🖤 (@minivk18) January 10, 2024

Vamika Was Born On January 11, 2021

It's Virat Kohli personal life. Man has given his whole life to cricket for 10-12 years straight nd now if he needs space for his Daughter Vamika 's birthday.. what's the issue ? pic.twitter.com/ZDC04A2pVV — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 10, 2024

Virat Kohli Giving Priority to Vamika

Fans feeling sad why kohli gave priority to vamika instead of fans 😭 Bro being a fan even I know that If kohli has to choose one thing cricket or family he will and should choose family. — सक्षम¹⁸ (@18kingVk) January 10, 2024

