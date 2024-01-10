Virat Kohli has been recalled into the Indian T20I squad after more than a year. He has not played a T20I game since the T20 World Cup 2022 and is all set to feature in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Ahead of that, coach Rahul Dravid revealed that he would be missing the IND vs AFG 1st T20I on January 11 at Mohali due to personal reasons. Fans speculate Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's birthday being on January 11 is the reason of Virat Kohli's absence from the squad. Virat Kohli to Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali Due to Personal Reasons; Set to Join Squad Before 2nd T20I.

