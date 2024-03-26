There won't be any planet left on this earth where Chennai Super Kings won't have their fans. The popularity of the franchise and MS Dhoni is immortal and fans never leave a chance to watch their favourite player and team. The 'Men in Yellow' were off to a brilliant start in the Indian Premier League 2024 wherein they ended up winning their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A video on social media is going viral wherein the fans can be seen watching the match from the Chepauk railway station, which is outside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. These are those people who were not able to afford the ticket for the match. The fans could be seen enjoying the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match in the video. MS Dhoni Catch Video: 42-Year-Old Wicket-keeper Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Vijay Shankar During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

Chennai Fans Enjoy CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match from Chepauk Railway Station

CHEPAUK STADIUM TICKET = Rs. 15,000 CHEPAUK STATION PLATFORM TICKET = Rs.10#CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/2zDMDfSDKF — 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗺 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝗻 & 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁 (@FilmFoodFunFact) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)