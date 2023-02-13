The opening match of Pakistan Super League 2023 was delayed because one of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Ground caught fire during the opening ceremony. The unforeseen situation however led to the delay in the toss ahead of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match. Fortunately any danger was prevented as a fire brigade team put out the flames and brought the situation under control.

Floodlight on Fire

Video of The Floodlight on Fire

'Under control'

Fire Brigade Team at Work

Toss Delayed

