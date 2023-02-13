The opening match of Pakistan Super League 2023 was delayed because one of the floodlights at the Multan Cricket Ground caught fire during the opening ceremony. The unforeseen situation however led to the delay in the toss ahead of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match. Fortunately any danger was prevented as a fire brigade team put out the flames and brought the situation under control.

Floodlight on Fire

One of the floodlights of Multan Cricket Stadium caught fire due to intense fireworks during opening ceremony of PSL8. Toss is delayed 30 mins, match will start at 8:30. pic.twitter.com/cdI4hZOcYV — شایان 🇵🇰 (@CricFreakShayan) February 13, 2023

Video of The Floodlight on Fire

ملتان اسٹیڈیم میں پی ایس ایل کی افتتاحی تقریب کے دوران ہونے والی آتش بازی کے باعث فلڈ لائٹس میں آگ لگ گئی... ریسکیو عملے نے آگ پر قابو پا لیا ہے#PSL8 pic.twitter.com/Td940KTWKP — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 13, 2023

'Under control'

Fire Brigade Team at Work

News: The fire brigade team has successfully extinguished the fire from one of the floodlights of Multan Cricket Stadium. There is nothing to worry about, toss is just around the corner and the match will start soon. #PSL8 #PSL2023 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/YXEwwNRB1k — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 13, 2023

Toss Delayed

Due to fireworks in PSL opening ceremony, one of the floodlights caught fire which is now under control. The toss has been delayed because of the unforeseen situation. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 13, 2023

