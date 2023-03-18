Multan Sultans will lock horns with defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the final of the PSL 2023. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the final match live on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. Meanwhile, they can also enjoy the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website. ‘McDonald's Ka Suna Hain, Allan Donald Ka Nahi' Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Makes Honest Confession on TV Show (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2023 Final Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)