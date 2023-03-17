Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Friday, March 17. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. The important match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game SonyLiv app and website.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi on SonyLiv

