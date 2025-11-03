Indian fans shared their reactions, recalling the November 19, 2023, heartbreak after the Women in Blue beat South Africa to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The India Women's National Cricket Team's historic title win marks a significant day in the history of Indian cricket as for the first time, the nation has won the Women's World Cup. Two years ago, the India Men's National Cricket Team, led by Rohit Sharma, came close to winning a home World Cup, but Australia eventually broke a billion hearts. But the India Women's National Cricket Team's ICC Women's World Cup title win has healed the Indian fans from that November 19 heartbreak. India now have an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 for the first time in history in three attempts. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

'For Every November 19 There Will Be a November 2'

For every November 19💔 There will be a November 2nd❤️ pic.twitter.com/RahMj3gZCM — cricmawa (@cricmawa) November 2, 2025

'19 November Isn't Due Now'

Big congratulations 👏💐 19th November isn't due now 😅 pic.twitter.com/H4Q4iiTGhB — Vansheedhar Sharma🇮🇳 (@Vanshee_kns) November 2, 2025

'Indian Fans Right Now Healing from November 19'

Indian fans right now are healing from November 19:#ICCWomensWorldCup2025 #WomenInBlue 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pflGIinAF6 — The Poetic House (@thepoetichouse) November 2, 2025

'

'Every 19 November Has 2 November'

Every 19 November has 2 November. 🫶🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/c67nWG7yRT — baba tillu 🤖 (@Govindjoshi45) November 2, 2025

Another Fan Echoing Same Sentiment

