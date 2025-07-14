India and England are taking on each other in a highly exciting match of cricket at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It is the India vs England third test 2025 and both teams have their moments so far in the series making it an extremely close encounter. As England enter lunch with an upper hand over India on Day 5, Lord's cricket ground reveal the menu for lunch on Day 5 which will be served for the players. It includes items like Butternut squash soup, Chicken supreme, Tandoori lamb rump, Lamb samosa, fillets of sea bass and scallops, Tiger prawn, Yellow split pea curry, aloo sabzi, basmati rice, new potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, Prawn in Marie rose sauce, fruit salad and Greek yoghurt. It was a good mix of English and Indian options. Steve Harmison Rings Iconic ‘Five-Minute Bell’ at Lord’s Cricket Ground Before Day 5 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pic).

Here is What IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 Player Lunch Menu Looked Like

On the menu in the Players' Dining Room for day five! pic.twitter.com/fRbhyoovdY — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 14, 2025

