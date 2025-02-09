Ravindra Jadeja shared some motivational words for Varun Chakaravarthy while presenting him with his maiden ODI cap, before the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The mystery spinner has experienced great success for India in the shortest format and earned a deserved call-up to the Indian ODI squad for the IND vs ENG series. "It is a special day for you and your family. From tennis ball cricket to T20 cricket, we all have seen your magic. Now it is time to do something really special in this format. We all are with you, just give your 100%. Good luck," said Jadeja before handing Varun Chakaravarthy his ODI cap. The 33-year-old also shared that he will 'cherish and value' the ODI cap. Varun Chakaravarthy Picks His Maiden ODI Wicket, Removes Phil Salt During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Ravindra Jadeja Present Varun Chakaravarthy His ODI Cap:

Ravindra Jadeja 🤝 Varun Chakaravarthy A memorable cap 🧢 moment not long before the duo combine to provide the opening wicket! 😎 Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/NReW1eEQtF#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/FOsoUHBAfU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2025

