India national cricket team mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut during the second ODI against the England national cricket team in Cuttack on Sunday. The wily spinner bagged his maiden ODI wicket after he dismissed England opener Phil Salt for 26 runs in the 11th over. Varun also broke the 81-run opening partnership. Talking about the wicket, Varun bowled a conventional leg break, floated up at a fuller length on the middle and off stumps. The ball turned away, and Salt cleared his front leg and tried to slog across the line. The English opener miscued the shot, and Ravindra Jadeja took an easy catch in the mid-on region. Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes Second-Oldest Indian To Make Debut in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

Maiden ODI Wicket for Varun Chakaravarthy

#VarunChakaravarthy strikes on debut! 🎯🔥#TeamIndia gets a crucial breakthrough as Salt departs after a strong opening stand! 📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar ➡https://t.co/1Z9DlY9vXl#INDvENGOnJioStar 2nd ODI 👉 LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar, Sports 18-1! pic.twitter.com/gMbs99Fme9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2025

