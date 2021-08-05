Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, who was a part of the country's 2011 Word Cup winning campaign has rated the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 ahead of any previous World Cup triumphs.

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

