Gautam Gambhir's animated celebration went viral after Tilak Varma hit a crucial six off the last over bowled by Haris Rauf in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. Needing 10 runs to win off the last over, Tilak Varma smashed Haris Rauf for a six off the second ball and that effectively brought down the equation to two runs off four balls. After Tilak Varma hit the crucial last-over six, Gautam Gambhir was absolutely pumped up and banged the table in front of him. The India National Cricket Team head coach's fiery reaction caught the attention on social media. Rinku Singh hit the winning runs to help India win the match with two balls remaining. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

Watch Gautam Gambhir's Reaction to Tilak Varma's Six:

Tilak Varma's match winning six😭 Then Virat Kohli now Tilak, it's always India's nom 3 batter who saved india from humiliation🔥#indvspak2025 pic.twitter.com/k5IOK3pu2l — 𝘿𝙖𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@cookedoff) September 28, 2025

Gautam Gambhir's Animated Reaction After Tilak Varma's Six

