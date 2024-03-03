Delhi Capitals puts up a decent performance with the bat against Gujarat Giants as they race to 163/8 after batting first in the WPL 2024 clash. Shafali Verma provided them a quick start, which was carried forward by Alice Capsey. But DC-W lost a few wickets quickly as GG-W came back in the game. Meg Lanning steadied the ship for DC-W and took them out of trouble. Annabel Sutherland provided them a strong finish in the end and took them to total of 163. GG-W was sloppy in the field, dropping many catches and it didn't help the bowlers at all. Meghna Singh was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Meg Lanning Scores Her Second Half-Century in WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During GG-W vs DC-W Match.

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

