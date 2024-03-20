A video of M. A. Chidambaram has been leaked ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening ceremony. The video shows the stadium getting ready for the opening ceremony. The stadium in the video can be seen turning red with the lights. The first match of IPL 2024 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. The defending champions will start their season's play in their home stadium. IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Shares Story Behind Iconic Moment with MS Dhoni During Last Season’s Final (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

🚨 CHEPAUK STADIUM IS GETTING READY FOR IPL2024 OPENING CEREMONY #IPL2024 #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/N1kT2kvyFg— PAVAN CRIC INFO (@dharma_sastra6) March 20, 2024

